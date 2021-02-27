Sledding accident causes teen’s death; dad dies at hospital

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A teenage girl has died from injuries she suffered in a sledding accident last weekend and her father has also died.

Jared Zuercher had a massive heart attack as he arrived at the hospital to see his daughter. Fourteen-year-old Eirelyn Zuercher, of Akron, suffered a “detrimental brain injury” on Saturday while sledding at the Cleveland Metroparks Hinckley Reservation in Medina County.

Cleveland.com reports the teen’s mother announced her death in a social media post, after she was taken off life support. The post did not include details on the sledding accident but noted that the girl was an organ donor and helped five people.