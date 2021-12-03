Skyline of churches: Peer into Fort Wayne’s historic clerical landmarks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne is home to diverse denominations of faith. Along with these groups are historic churches that are sprawled throughout downtown.

On Friday, residents can look into history and visit 11 of these historic churches. This is the fifth annual church tour in Fort Wayne, which was started by Cornelia Schulz. Schulz says she was inspired to start a church tour in Fort Wayne after going through a similar experience in Europe.

“Everybody brought their own faith, their own denomination with them, and I think it’s quite unique that there is literally one church right next to the other,” says Schulz. “I think they really are the skyline of Fort Wayne.”

Many of these churches, such as Trinity Episcopal on West Berry Street, are landmarks on the National Register of Historic Places. Aside from being a place of worship, they are also considered architectural gems. For example, the cornerstone for Trinity Episcopal was laid just after the Civil War ended in 1865. Other churches were created in the early- to mid-19th century.

Along with welcoming guests to these churches, Schulz also hopes to spread awareness that these institutions need financial support to maintain these historic buildings.

“A lot of the congregations are also financially struggling,” Schulz said. “There are cities like Detroit, St. Louis where historic churches have closed, they’ve closed up their buildings. And it’s a major problem for the city.”

Here’s the complete list of churches you can visit for the fifth annual City of Churches tour Friday:

Emmanuel Lutheran

St. John Lutheran

Trinity Episcopal

First Presbyterian

St. Paul Lutheran

St. Peter Catholic

St. Patrick Catholic

First Missionary

St. John the Baptist Catholic

Peace Lutheran

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception – Since 1836

For more information on the fifth annual City of Churches tour, visit their Facebook page.