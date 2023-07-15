FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Skills on Wheels assisted kids who use wheelchairs, to learn a new skill.

The event happened on Saturday, July 15 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Turnstone Center. During this event, kids ages 8 to 17 got to explore Turnstone’s accessible sports, pool, playground, and fitness equipment.

Skills on Wheels is a free manual wheelchair skills program for kids ages 8-17. This evidence-based training program is run through a partnership between Riley Hospital and Indiana University’s occupational therapy department.

Participants learn skills such as rolling forward and backward, going up steep ramps, going up curbs, transfers, and more. The goal of this program is to empower individuals who use wheelchairs to gain more independence, learn safe ways to navigate in the community.