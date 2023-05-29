ORLAND, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police (ISP) are investigating a crash that happened on the Indiana Toll Road between Angola and LaGrange Monday afternoon. Two vehicles were involved and six people were injured, according to ISP.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. causing Interstate 80/90 to be shut down for several hours.

Police say when they arrived on the scene they found a Lexus car blocking the eastbound lanes with heavy front-end damage. They found another car engulfed in flames in a ditch with four people inside.

Good Samaritans stopped and assisted those who were still inside the car. Police say two of the people injured were bleeding severely.

All six people involved were flown by emergency helicopter to Fort Wayne area hospitals.

Police believe the crash was caused by the driver of the Lexus falling asleep and drifting off the road into the center grass median and into the other car.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes of travel had to be shut down during the investigation. Landing areas had to be established on the roadway for the three responding helicopters, and there was a lengthy cleanup process on both sides.

Traffic flow was restored around 7:45pm Monday evening.

The investigation in ongoing.