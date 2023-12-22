KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left the sole occupant dead.

The incident happened at CR 200, 1700 ft west of SR 13 in Kosciusko County

Officers responded to CR 200, 1700 feet west of SR 13 around 9:10 p.m. Once officers arrived, they found a 1995 Ford F-250 pickup truck that struck a large tree.

According to the release, preliminary investigation showed that the Ford truck was traveling eastbound on CR 200 north when, for an unknown reason, left the southern edge of the roadway and struck the tree.

The driver, thirty-one-year-old Matthew Abrams, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office states it was a result of injuries sustained from the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.