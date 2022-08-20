WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – A Silver Alert has been declared for a teen missing from Wabash.

The Wabash County Sheriff’s Department is looking for 15-year-old Austin Gail Hinsey. Hinsey is described as a white girl, 5 feet tall, 108 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants, police said.

Hinsey was last seen Thursday, August 4 around 11:50 p.m. Police believe she is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Austin Gail Hinsey, contact the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department at 260-563-9223 or 911.