UPDATE: This Silver Alert has been cancelled as of 4:19 p.m. Wednesday. For more information on the cancellation, please contact the ACSD.

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Sheriff’s Department (ACSD) is investigating the disappearance of 82-year-old Patsy Dafforn, who was last seen at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 5 in Yoder, Indiana.

Dafforn is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes. She was last seen driving a tan 2007 Lincoln Town Car with an Indiana license plate labeled SCW913.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information should call the ACSD at 260-449-3000 or call 911.