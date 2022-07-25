The Warsaw Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Rachael Deboard, a 50-year-old white female, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 190 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white/green tie dye shirt, grey sweatpants and black slides.

Rachael is missing from Warsaw, Indiana and was last seen on Monday, July 25th at 1:00 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Rachael Deboard, contact the Warsaw Police Department at 574-372-9511 or 911.