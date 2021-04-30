SILVER ALERT issued for Syracuse teen

SYRACUSE, Ind. (WANE) – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for Aaliyah Ramirez.

The Syracuse Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Aaliyah Ramirez, a 14-year-old white female, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 138 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket, gray and white sweatpants, and a purple Nike backpack.

Aaliyah is missing from Syracuse, Indiana, which is 147 miles north of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 8:01 am. She is believed to be in danger.

If you have any information on Aaliyah Ramirez, contact the Syracuse Police Department at 574-267-5667 or 911.