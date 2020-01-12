Silver Alert issued for South Bend 9-year-old girl

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) — A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 9-year-old girl from South Bend.

The South Bend Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Terrisha Bennett. She is described as being 4 feet 11 inches tall, 70 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen on foot, according to a news release.

Terrisha was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 2:00 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.