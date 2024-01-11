SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old missing from Scottsburg.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Jazlynn Young, described by Indiana State Police as 4 feet 11 inches tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Jazlynn was last seen on Jan. 5 around 12:30 a.m. wearing a black sweatshirt, white shirt, black sweatpants and white Nike Air Force One tennis shoes.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. If you have any information on Jazlynn, contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Department at 812-752-8400 or 911.