SILVER ALERT issued for New Castle senior citizen

Russell Goldsberry, an 80 year old white male, is missing from New Castle, IN.

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WANE)- A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for Russell Goldsberry.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Russell Goldsberry, an 80-year-old white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 140 pounds, white hair with hazel eyes, last seen wearing a “US Navy Veteran” baseball hat, blue jacket, pink shirt, light tan pants, and blue shoes with tan trim.

Russell is missing from New Castle, Indiana which is 48 miles east of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 12:30 pm.  He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. 

If you have any information on Russell Goldsberry, contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Department at 765-529-4901or 911.

