Silver Alert issued for missing Whitley County teen

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Whitley County teen.

Ethan Wilkerson

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Ethan Wilkerson, a 16 year old white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 180 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a black Batman shirt, and blue jeans, and driving a black 2012 Dodge Caravan with Indiana plates of NJI223.

Ethan is missing from Columbia City, Indiana which is 124 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at 8:30 pm. He is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Ethan Wilkerson, contact the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department 260-244-6410 or 911.