Silver Alert issued for missing Scottsburg man

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WANE) — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 23-year-old man.

The Scottsburg Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Jason Vest, 23, was last seen on Wednesday, December 23.

Vest is described as a white male, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 125 pounds, blonde hair with blue eyes, and last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt. He is missing from Scottsburg, Indiana which is 84 miles south of Indianapolis.

Police say Vest is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Jason Vest, contact the Scottsburg Police Department at 812-752-4462 or 911.