Silver Alert issued for missing Rush County woman

RUSHVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Rushville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Shelby Wilmer, a 26-year-old white woman, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 176 pounds, blonde hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a nightgown.

Shelby is missing from Rushville, which is 49 miles southeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Saturday at 12 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Shelby Wilmer, contact the Rushville Police Department at 765-932-3907 or 911.