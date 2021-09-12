Silver alert issued for missing northwest Indiana man

GRIFFITH, Ind. (WANE) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing northwest Indiana man.

The Griffith Police Department is investigating the disappearance of William Kroncke, a 65-year-old white man, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 160 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans.

William is missing from Griffith, Indiana which is 150 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at 3:37 a.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on William Kroncke, contact the Griffith Police Department at 219-660-0000 or 911.