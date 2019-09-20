Silver Alert issued for missing New Castle man

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WANE) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing out of New Castle, Indiana.

Cloyd L. Dye Jr., 86, is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 144 pounds, grey hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white Manchester College sweatshirt, shorts with pants underneath, and driving a grey 2015 Chrysler 300 with an Indiana license plate 125TTX.

Cloyd is missing from New Castle, Indiana which is 48 miles east of Indianapolis and was last seen on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 7:00 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Cloyd L. Dye Jr., contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Department at 765-529-4901, ext. 1 or 911.