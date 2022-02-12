MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

Silver Alert for 15-year-old Grace Maxwell

The Mooresville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Grace Maxwell, a 15-year-old white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 180 pounds, brown hair with green eyes. She was last seen wearing a black zip-up Calvin Klein jacket, teal undershirt, black leggings and blue slides.

Grace is missing from Mooresville, which is 19 miles southwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Friday at 5:38 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Grace Maxwell, contact the Mooresville Police Department at 317-831-2323 or 911.