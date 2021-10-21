Silver Alert issued for missing Kosciusko County man

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing man out of Kosciusko County.

David Metzger

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of David Metzger, a 41 year old white male, 6 feet tall, 210 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, and last seen wearing a red and orange striped short sleeve shirt and dark colored pants.

David is missing from Claypool, Indiana which is 119 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 3:00 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on David Metzger, contact the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department at 574-267-5667 or 911.