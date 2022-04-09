Christopher Steadmon

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Christopher Steadmon, a 26-year-old male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, 157 pounds, black hair with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, khaki pants, and white tennis shoes.

Steadmon is missing from Camby, which is 13 miles southwest of Indianapolis, and was last seen Saturday at 9 a.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Christopher Steadmon, contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.