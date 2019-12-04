Silver Alert issued for missing Greenfield woman

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Melissa Vaughn of Greenfield, Indiana.

FORTVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Greenfield woman.

The Fortville Police Department saysa Melissa Vaughn, 52 years old, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 196 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes, was last seen wearing a maroon hoodie with blue jeans and glasses.

Vaughn was last seen Tuesday, December 3 around 10:15 a.m. She is believed to be in danger and require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Melissa Vaughn, contact the Fortville Police Department at 317-477-4400 or 911.