Silver Alert issued for missing Goshen woman

A Silver Alert has been declared for Priscilla Douglas of Goshen, Indiana.

GOSHEN, Ind. (WANE) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Goshen woman.

The Goshen Police department issued the alert at 7:00 p.m. Friday. Priscilla Douglass, 75, is a white woman, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen driving a maroon 2011 Ford Fiesta with an Indiana plate number D455BV.

Pricilla is missing from Goshen, Indiana which is 160 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 9:00 am. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Pricilla Douglas, contact the Goshen Police Department at 574-533-4151 or 911.