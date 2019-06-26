Missing Fort Wayne woman found in Florida, family says

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A missing Fort Wayne woman who was the subject of a statewide Silver Alert has been found in Florida.

Terri Dawn Myers, 57, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said Myers’ partner reported her leaving hours after she walked out of their house.

Myers reportedly talked about going to a different city or state, according to police.

While WANE 15 was at Myers’ home, family received a call that confirmed that. She was found in Florida.

It’s not immediately known how Myers made her way to Florida. She was believed to be in extreme danger and likely in need of medical assistance.