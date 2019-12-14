Silver Alert issued for missing Fort Wayne man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Fort Wayne man.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of James Paul Studinski, an 80 year old white man, 6 feet tall, 175 pounds, gray hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a tan baseball cap with “DOG PEOPLE” written on it, tan heavy jacket, orange long sleeve pullover, Levi jeans, and driving a silver Chrysler Town and Country with Indiana license plate number 746AXV.

He was last seen on Friday, December 13 at 10:30 a.m. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on James Paul Studinski, contact the Allen County Sheriff’s Department at 260-449-3000 or 911.