FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Silver Alert for 86-year-old Thomas Lee Truitt was canceled early Wednesday morning.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, Truitt was last seen at 9:30 Tuesday morning. He was believed to be in extreme danger and might have required medical assistance.

The Silver Alert was canceled shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday, 25 minutes after it was issued. According to Fort Wayne dispatchers, Truitt was found safe.