Silver Alert issued for missing Decatur man

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Authorities in Adams County are looking for a missing man from Decatur.

Indiana State Police issued a statewide Silver Alert for Bruce Schnepp early Tuesday morning. Schnepp is an 87-year-old white man with white hair and brown eyes. He’s 6 feet tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Schnepp was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt and blue jeans and was driving a silver 2006 4-door Chevy Colorado pickup truck with Indiana license plate UPO395. The truck should be pulling a black trailer with trailer plate TR411ZWB and is loaded with a yellow golf cart.

Schnepp went missing from Decatur on Monday, September 30 around 2 p.m.

According to the Silver Alert, he is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information about Bruce Schnepp’s whereabouts, contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 260-724-5345, or call 911.