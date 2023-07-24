UPDATE: This Silver Alert has been canceled as of 3:39 p.m. on Monday, July 24, 2023. Indiana State Police said the girl was found safe.

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a 3-year-old from Wabash.

Indiana State Police officers are investigating the disappearance of Evelyn Paige Clark, described as 3 feet tall, 32 pounds, blonde hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing an orange tank top and yellow shorts with multiple colored stars.

Evelyn was last seen Monday at 12:10 p.m., police said. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Evelyn, contact the ISP Peru Post at 765-473-6666 or 911.