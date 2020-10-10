Silver Alert issued for missing 15-year-old girl

Atwater stands 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 153 pounds, and has brown hair with blue eyes.

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for the disappearance of 15-year-old Emmaleigh Atwater.

Atwater stands 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 153 pounds, and has brown hair with blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black fuzzy coat and black jeans on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 1:30 p.m.

Atwater is missing from LaPorte, Indiana. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Atwater, contact the LaPorte Police Department at 219-362-6206 or 911.