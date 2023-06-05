SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) A Silver Alert has been issued for a one-year-old girl from South Bend who was last seen with her father just before 11 p.m. Sunday.

Jazziah Clayton is 2′ 1″ tall, and weighs 16 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and dark pants with unicorns.

She was last seen with Dontey Clayton, 23, who is 6′ tall and weighs 190 pounds. He drives a 2011 white Ford Fusion with Indiana License Plate TLZ251.

If you have any information on Jazziah Clayton, contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9127 or 911.