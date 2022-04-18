ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Messiah Morales, a 5-month-old boy, weighing 30 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Messiah was last seen in the company of his mother, Alexis Morales. Alexis, 27, is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, with black hair with brown eyes. Alexis and Messiah were last seen in a Silver 2006 BMW X5 SUV with Indiana license plate MULALUV.

Alexis Morales

Messiah is missing from South Bend, Indiana and was last seen on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 6:00 pm.

If you have any information on Messiah Morales, contact the Elkhart Sheriff’s Office at 574-533-4151 or 911.