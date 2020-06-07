Silver Alert issued for Demotte woman

The Newton County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Shirley Smith, a 75 year old white female.

DEMOTTE, Ind. (WANE) -A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Shirley Smith.

Smith is a 75 year old white female, 5 feet 3 inches, 150 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes. Shirley was last seen driving a blue 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage with Indiana license plate 427BOL.

Shirley is missing from Demotte, Indiana which is 124 miles northwest of Indianapolis and was last seen on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 4:00 am.

Shirley is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Shirley Smith, contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Department at 219-474-5661 or 911.