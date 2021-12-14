Missing Angola boy found after reported missing

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Angola police confirmed 11-year-old Leonardo Grant has been located.

Original release:

Police are calling on the public’s help to find an 11-year-old who is believed to be in extreme danger.

Leonardo Grant, 11, was last seen wearing a “Minecraft” stocking cap, tan jacket, black sweatpants with white writing and black shoes Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. He is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 115 pounds, black hair with brown eyes.

Investigators say Grant may require medical assistance. If anyone has any information on Leonardo Grant, contact the Angola Police Department at 260-665-2121 or 911.