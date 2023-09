BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) — The Bluffton Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 76-year-old Betty Gatkey.

Betty is described as a white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 165 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a jacket and blue jeans.

Betty is missing from Fort Wayne, IN, and was last seen Friday, September 8 at 9:30 a.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.