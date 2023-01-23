FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana State Police has declared a statewide Silver Alert to find a Muncie woman.

The Muncie Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Peggy Wright, a 71 year old white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 140 pounds, red hair with green eyes, last seen wearing a green coat, pink sweater, light blue jeans, black shoes and pink glasses, and driving a gold 2009 Chevrolet HHR with Indiana registration VGC484.

Peggy was last seen on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:44 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Peggy Wright, contact the Muncie Police Department at 765-747-4838 or 911.