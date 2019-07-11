Silver Alert for missing Tippecanoe County teen

Steven Kalbaugh

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Steven Kalbaugh, a 14 year old white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 175 pounds, brown hair with light brown highlights, and blue eyes, last seen wearing no shirt and blue shorts.

Steven is missing from Lafayette, Indiana. He was last seen on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 2:30pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Steven Kalbaugh, contact the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office at 765-423-9321 or 911.