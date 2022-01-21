Silver Alert for missing Goshen man

James Coble

GOSEHN, Ind. (WANE) — The Goshen Police Department is investigating the disappearance of James Coble, an 82 year old white male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 240 pounds, gray hair with brown eyes, last seen with his son Jeffery Coble, a 58 year old white male, 6 feet 3 inches tall, 190 pounds, brown hair and hazel eyes.

They were last seen driving a white 2007 Mercury Montego with Indiana plate RQL743.

Jeffery Coble

James Coble was last seen on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 11:00 am. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on James Coble, contact the Goshen Police Department at 574-533-4151 or 911.