WABASH, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for Brooklyn Whitt-King.

Whitt-King, 14, of Wabash was last seen Saturday, February 19 at 10:30 a.m. Police believe she may be in extreme danger.

She is a white female standing at 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Brooklyn Whitt-King

She was last seen wearing a white hoodie and ripped jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asking to call the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department at 260-563-1111 or 911.