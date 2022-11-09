WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a man from Wabash. Police are looking for 86-year-old Ernest Dehart.

Dehart is described as 5’9″, 165 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing glasses, a black blue flannel pajama shirt, dark blue sweatpants, and blue tennis shoes.

Dehart was last seen around 11 p.m. Tuesday night. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, according to the Silver Alert.

If you have any information on Ernest Dehart, contact the Wabash Police Department at 260-563-1111 or 911.