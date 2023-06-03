SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) — A Silver Alert is declared for 13-year-old Devyne Lewis of South Bend.

According to the Indiana State Police press release, Devyne Lewis is a black female, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 120 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a dark blue polo shirt, tan shorts and white tennis shoes.

Police are investigating her disappearance, as she went missing on Friday, June 2, at 8:00 a.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Devyne Lewis, contact the South Bend Police at 574-235-9201 or 911.