SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for 14-year-old Sijay Donyeal Patton of South Bend.

According to the alert, Patton is described as a 14-year-old Black male, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Patton was last seen Saturday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. wearing wearing a gray and yellow shirt with black pants.

Patton may be with an unknown female in a maroon 2015 Jeep Cherokee. The vehicle has an Indiana license plate: NJW977.

It is said that Patton is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information regarding his disappearance, contact the South Bend Police Department at by calling 574-235-9202 or 911.