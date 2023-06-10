RUSH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for 17-year-old, Valerie Tindall.

According to the release Valerie Tindall is described as a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 162 pounds, brown hair with hazel eyes, last seen wearing a light blue shirt, jean shorts and sandals, and driving a green 2000 Honda Accord with Indiana license plate ZYK833.

Valerie is missing from Arlington, Indiana which is 47 miles southeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday, June 07, 2023, at 12:00 PM. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have any information on Valerie Tindall, contact the Rush County Sheriff’s Department at 765-932-2931 or 911.