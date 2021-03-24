Silver Alert declared for Muncie 3 year old

MUNCIE, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a 3-year-old boy out of Munice. The Muncie Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Jeremiah Logan.

He is described as biracial, 3 feet 6 inches tall, 50 pounds with brown eyes and hair. The alert said he was last seen wearing a green shirt and red underwear with no pants, shoes, or socks.

Marica Logan

Police said he was last seen with his grandmother, Marcia Logan, 65. She’s described as a white woman, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 170 pounds with red hair and brown eyes.

Marcia Logan is believed to be driving a white 2005 Pontiac Vibe with a Tennessee licence plate of 6T15X8.

Police said Jeremiah was last seen around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23. He is believed to be in extreme danger.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Muncie Police Department at (765) 747-4838 or 911.