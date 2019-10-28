Silver Alert declared for missing New Haven girl

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – The New Haven Police Department is investigating the disappearance of a little girl.

Leila Veney is a 6-year-old black female. She is 4 feet tall and weighs about 50 pounds. Leila has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink jacket, purple unicorn shirt, black tiger print leggings and black boots.

Leila is missing from New Haven and was last seen on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. Authorities believe she is in extreme danger.

Police believe she is with her non-custodial father Leon Veney, a 34-year-old black man. He is 6 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 245 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Leila and Leon Veney

New Haven police said Veney was doing a supervised visit with Leila Sunday. When her mother got out of the car, he told her he was taking Leila with him and sped off, according to police.

They now believe he is heading to New Jersey, where he lives.

Veney was last seen driving a black 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee with New Jersey license plate number C82LRH.

If you have any information on Leila Veney or see her and her father, contact the New Haven Police Department at 260-748-7080 or call 911.