Silver Alert declared for missing girls

A Statewide Silver alert has been declared for missing Merrillville girls.

Police are investigating the disappearance of Jessica Cruz, 11. Police say she’s a Hispanic female, 5 feet tall, 90 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a white shirt and white shorts. Sharai Correa, 7, is also missing. Correa is a Hispanic female, 4 feet 8 inches tall, 60 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes.

Jessica Cruz

They were last seen with Maria Correa-Cruz, 49. Correa-Cruz is a Hispanic female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 191 pounds, brown and gray hair with brown eyes, and Driving a red 2000 Chevrolet Suburban with Illinois license plate E705992.

Sharai Correa

Jessica and Sharai are missing from Merrillville, Indiana which is 142 miles northwest of Indianapolis and were last seen on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 12:45 pm. They are believed to be in extreme danger.

Anyone with information about Jessica Cruz or Sharai Correa, contact the Merrillville Police Department at 219-660-0028 or 911.