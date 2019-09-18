Silver Alert declared for missing Fort Wayne teen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a teen missing out of Fort Wayne.

Police say Caitlyn Marie Baker, 17, is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 130 pounds, blonde hair with green eyes, last seen wearing a black t-shirt and grey sweatpants. She may possibly be driving or riding in a black 2003 Ford Focus with an Ohio license plate FPF2387.

She was last seen Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. Police say she is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Caitlyn may be in the company of Sophia Lanae Kline, a 16 year old white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 110 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes. Sophia is missing out of Ohio.

If you have any information on Caitlyn Marie Baker, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 911.