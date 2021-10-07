Silver Alert canceled for missing Fort Wayne man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Silver Alert for a missing Fort Wayne man has been canceled. For more information, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222.

ORIGINAL RELEASE:

Fort Wayne police is investigating the disappearance of Donald W. Fischer Jr.

Police say he is 53 years old, 6 foot 1 inches tall, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue zippered sweatshirt, white shirt, gray sweatpants, and white shoes.

He was last seen near the Taco Bell at 1209 Reckeweg Road on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Police say he is believed to be in extreme danger and possibly needs medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Donald Fisher, is asked to call The Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 911.