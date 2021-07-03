Silver Alert declared for missing 83-year-old Lafayette man

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
Chester Platt Silver Alert

Chester Platt was last seen on Friday, July 2, 2021 at 4 p.m.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 83-year-old Lafayette man.

According to police, Chester Platt was last seen on Friday, July 2, 2021 at 4 p.m.

Platt is a white man, stands 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has gray hair with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue or red stripped shirt with khaki colored pants and black tennis shoes.

Police say he is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. 

If you have any information on Chester Platt, you are asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at (765) 807-1200 or 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss