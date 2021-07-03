Silver Alert declared for missing 83-year-old Lafayette man

Chester Platt was last seen on Friday, July 2, 2021 at 4 p.m.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 83-year-old Lafayette man.

According to police, Chester Platt was last seen on Friday, July 2, 2021 at 4 p.m.

Platt is a white man, stands 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has gray hair with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue or red stripped shirt with khaki colored pants and black tennis shoes.

Police say he is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Chester Platt, you are asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at (765) 807-1200 or 911.