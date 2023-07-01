GREENFIELD, Ind. (WANE) – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for 11-year-old Garrison Moody. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating the disappearance of Garrison.

Garrison measures 5 feet 1 inches tall and 90 pounds. He has brown hair with hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a t-shirt, gray basketball shorts and white Crocs shoes.

Garrison was last spotted at 11:40am on July 1, 2023, in Greenfield, Indiana, located 25 miles east of Indianapolis. He is said to be in extreme danger and could require medical assistance.

Anyone with information regarding Garrison Mood should immediately contact the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department at 317-477-1144 or call 911.