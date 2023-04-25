MARION, Ind. (WANE) — The Marion Police Department (MPD) is investigating the disappearance of 49-year-old Marcie Renee Bright, who was last seen at 10:00 a.m. on April 25 in Marion.

Bright is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has brown hair with blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a maroon hospital shirt and maroon pants with yellow socks.

Bright is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information regarding Bright’s disappearance should contact the MPD at 765-662-9981 or call 911.