Missing man found walking on Tillman; Silver Alert canceled

Indiana State Police declared a Silver Alert for James Wilson Miller who went missing in Fort Wayne on Monday, June 10, 2019.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police have canceled a Silver Alert after a missing Geneva man was found safe in Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne Police Department was investigating the disappearance of James Wilson Miller, 35, Monday night.

He went missing around 6:50 p.m. after walking out of St. Joseph Hospital.

A woman who said she’s Miller’s legal guardian told WANE 15 he has a traumatic brain injury and memory loss. She said she was concerned because he’s not familiar with the Fort Wayne area because he’s from Geneva.

According to the woman, a friend of hers found Miller walking on Tillman Road Tuesday morning. She picked him up and met the woman to reunite the two of them.

Miller did not appear to have any injuries and the situation was resolved without any major issues.